Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,644 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 2,428,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

