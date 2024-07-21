Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,184 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $73,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $484.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,821. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.