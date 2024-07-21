Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Atlassian worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $13,805,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,932 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,043 shares of company stock worth $48,437,496. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $176.50. 1,024,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

