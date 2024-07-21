Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 53,920 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of F5 worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in F5 by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 60.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $174.97. 349,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,573. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

