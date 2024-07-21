Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $52,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,544. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

