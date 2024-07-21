Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

