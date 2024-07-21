Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of SJM traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

