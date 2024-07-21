Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.27 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of VeriSign worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 22.8% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in VeriSign by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 763,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,899. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

