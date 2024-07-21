Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,976,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,072,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,570. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

