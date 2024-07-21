Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,887,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $53,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $128,254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 237,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stellantis by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 7,659,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

