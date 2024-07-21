MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

