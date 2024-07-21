Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,008 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 5.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Microchip Technology worth $231,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

