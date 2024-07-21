M&G Plc Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,864,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373,396. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

