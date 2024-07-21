M&G Plc Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 276,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,941,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,243,000 after buying an additional 83,661 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,717. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

