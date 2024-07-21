M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 185,307 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.24. 1,623,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.16 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.