M&G Plc Purchases New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 473,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam boosted its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $81.96. 683,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,442. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

