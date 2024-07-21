M&G Plc Purchases New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

DUOL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,737. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 180.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

