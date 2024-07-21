M&G Plc Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,635,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,910. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.23 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

