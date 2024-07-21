M&G Plc Invests $8.44 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 1,956,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

