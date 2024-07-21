M&G Plc Invests $4.89 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 735,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.