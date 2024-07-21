M&G Plc Invests $23.25 Million in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,251,000. M&G Plc owned about 2.43% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMSF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,774. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $909.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

