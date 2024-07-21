M&G Plc Buys Shares of 58,485 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

DexCom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. 2,274,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

