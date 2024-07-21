M&G Plc Buys Shares of 429,872 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 429,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 394,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,831. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

