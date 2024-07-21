M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 957,643 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 957,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,543,000. M&G Plc owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

