M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 479,613 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,829,000. M&G Plc owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFS traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

