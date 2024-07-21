Metals Acquisition (MTAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Metals Acquisition to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $12.73 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.