Metahero Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

