Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $92,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.41 and its 200-day moving average is $471.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

