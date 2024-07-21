Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.