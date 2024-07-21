Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.