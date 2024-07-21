Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Mantle has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $112.65 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88094588 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $136,779,981.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

