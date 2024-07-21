Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.89

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $139.06 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88486004 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $208,157,820.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

