Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.