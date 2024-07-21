Maiar DEX Price Up 0.5% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $19.67 million and $193,126.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.48 or 0.99966102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00074137 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000448 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $212,570.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

