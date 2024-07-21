MAGA (MAGA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One MAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAGA has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $61.69 million and approximately $49.63 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00015638 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $31,985,509.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

