LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.01 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $55.01 million and $2.24 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

