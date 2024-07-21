Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $187.84 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,638,903 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,619,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00402535 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.