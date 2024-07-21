Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.74 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

