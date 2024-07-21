Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 275 ($3.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.71).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.52. The company has a market cap of £13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,241.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.36).

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,762.03). In related news, insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,969.11). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,762.03). In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,887 shares of company stock worth $2,701,698. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

