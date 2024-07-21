Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Progyny Trading Down 0.8 %

Progyny stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $456,660 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Progyny by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after buying an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 688,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 252,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 316,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

