Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

