L7 Trading 73.6% Lower This Week (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, L7 has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One L7 token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $6,503.74 and $478,802.28 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get L7 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.02489186 USD and is down -11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $497,414.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for L7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for L7 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.