Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,105,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.