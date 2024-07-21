Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Kava has a market cap of $464.91 million and $11.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00047914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.