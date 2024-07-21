Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 897,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.91. 1,058,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,718. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.