Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 979.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ITT by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.20. 315,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,826. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $144.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

