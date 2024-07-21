Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $88,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 670,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 384,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Friday. 448,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

