JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $87.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

