JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,920,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,085,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $1,911,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 1,275,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

