JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.27 Billion Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.87% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,268,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $720,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,472. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

